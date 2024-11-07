Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Pool worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,291,000 after acquiring an additional 33,955 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Pool by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 854,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,125,000 after buying an additional 90,951 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 9.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,244,000 after buying an additional 37,598 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,531,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.11.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $370.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $362.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.71. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $293.51 and a 1 year high of $422.73.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Pool’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

