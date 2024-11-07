Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 770 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,832 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of AECOM worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AECOM alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 196.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in AECOM by 4,375.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 3.8 %

AECOM stock opened at $114.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.81. AECOM has a 1-year low of $77.78 and a 1-year high of $115.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.