Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,688 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Terreno Realty worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 379,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 94,813 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 107.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $3,450,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 292,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after buying an additional 79,441 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TRNO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.22.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:TRNO opened at $59.73 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $53.23 and a 52-week high of $71.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $94.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,787.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,581. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.