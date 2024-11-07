Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,464,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,717,000 after buying an additional 2,590,780 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3,673.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,261,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,988 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,247,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,945,000 after purchasing an additional 907,972 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 883,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 2,782.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 815,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,469,000 after purchasing an additional 786,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $100.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

