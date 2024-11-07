Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Reid Hoffman Sells 1,393,874 Shares

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $7,596,613.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,716.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AUR stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.82. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

