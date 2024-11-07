Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Reid Hoffman Sells 1,393,874 Shares

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $7,596,613.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,716.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Aurora Innovation Stock Up 10.2 %
AUR stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 2.82. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $7.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Report on Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.