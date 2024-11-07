AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $3,203.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,114.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,015.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,510.00 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $46.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,634.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,025.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,202.71.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

