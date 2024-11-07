Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $6,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Avantor alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1,634.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038,451 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 147,220.3% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 4,720,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716,940 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth $76,412,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,927,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,059,000 after buying an additional 1,463,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter valued at $35,154,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.