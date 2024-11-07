Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 396.47 ($5.16) and traded as high as GBX 414.70 ($5.40). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 400.10 ($5.21), with a volume of 36,978 shares trading hands.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

Avingtrans Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 406.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 396.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3,637.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Avingtrans Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Avingtrans’s previous dividend of $1.80. Avingtrans’s payout ratio is presently 4,545.45%.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.