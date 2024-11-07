B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $166.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $151.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTZ. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.62.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $140.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24. MasTec has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.95.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,426,096.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,823 shares of company stock worth $5,558,301. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MasTec by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in MasTec by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 22,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 31.4% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 43,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

