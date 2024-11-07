Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Financial Survey

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) and Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Banco de Sabadell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 28.55% 17.13% 1.24% Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Banco de Sabadell shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 1 1 1 1 2.50 Banco de Sabadell 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Banco de Sabadell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Banco de Sabadell”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $37.49 billion 1.50 $8.68 billion $1.74 5.54 Banco de Sabadell N/A N/A N/A $0.08 23.68

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Banco de Sabadell. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco de Sabadell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Banco de Sabadell on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance. It provides insurance and asset management business, including corporate, commercial, SME, payment systems, retail, private and investment banking, pension and life insurance, leasing, factoring, and brokerage. The company provides its products through online and mobile channels. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services. In addition, the company offers corporate banking services, including financing services, transactional banking services, and other complex custom solutions in finance, treasury, and import/export, among others. Further, it provides insurance and pension products. The company was founded in 1881 and is based in Alicante, Spain.

