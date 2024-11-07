Bear Mountain Capital Inc. Sells 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.8% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 11.5 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $247.06 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $142.82 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.71 and its 200-day moving average is $207.71. The firm has a market cap of $695.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.