Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

SunCoke Energy Trading Up 10.7 %

SXC opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.52. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $490.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 462,035 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 93,644 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

