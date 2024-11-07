Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in Biogen by 10.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 359,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,699,000 after purchasing an additional 32,914 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 274,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,249,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth $877,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Biogen from $292.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $174.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.71 and a 52 week high of $268.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.10.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

