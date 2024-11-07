BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) versus Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Financial Comparison

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) and Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Innovative Eyewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions -59.88% -10.75% -8.89% Innovative Eyewear N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Innovative Eyewear”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $143.27 million 8.57 -$66.43 million ($1.69) -15.74 Innovative Eyewear $1.53 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Innovative Eyewear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BioLife Solutions.

93.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BioLife Solutions and Innovative Eyewear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Innovative Eyewear 0 0 0 0 0.00

BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $26.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.25%. Given BioLife Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Innovative Eyewear.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Innovative Eyewear on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor Freeze Media that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; bioproduction tools, such as human platelet lysates for cell expansion and CellSeal closed system vials that are used in CGT; and the ThawSTAR line that comprises of a family of automated thawing devices for frozen cell and gene therapies packaged in cryovials and cryobags. The company also provides cryogenic freezer technology for controlled rate freezing and cryogenic storage of biologic materials; ultra-low temperature mechanical freezers; evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories; and biological and pharmaceutical storage and transport services. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Innovative Eyewear

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants and ChatGPT to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers smart eyewear under the Lyte XL brand; and Nautica Powered by Lucyd smart eyewear collection and various branded accessories, including a power brick, cleaning cloth, and a slipcase adorned. In addition, the company provides Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with an individual's voice; and Lucyd app for iOS and Android to provide voice access to ChatGPT in Lucyd eyewear. It sells its products through various e-commerce and retail channels. Innovative Eyewear, Inc. has a license agreement with Lucyd Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in North Miami, Florida.

