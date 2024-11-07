BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Receives $135.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BioNTech from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on BioNTech from $113.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

BNTX stock opened at $106.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.23. BioNTech has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.40.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 261.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,467,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

