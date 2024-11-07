BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.76 and traded as low as $10.60. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 54,061 shares.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4,029.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,672 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 139,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 89,010 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.