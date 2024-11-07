BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.76 and traded as low as $10.60. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 54,061 shares.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.