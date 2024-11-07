Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 82,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 90,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,239,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Booking by 6.1% during the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 20.7% in the third quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $4,800.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,729.14.

Booking Trading Up 1.8 %

Booking stock opened at $5,001.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,199.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,914.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,963.75 and a 52 week high of $5,060.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

