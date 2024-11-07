Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of BOX by 324.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 245.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on BOX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded BOX to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,157.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 7,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $228,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,157.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,940 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BOX Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BOX stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.85.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BOX had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $270.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

Featured Stories

