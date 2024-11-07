Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s 3rd Largest Position

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 876.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,577 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 3.2% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 909.3% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 686,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,336,000 after acquiring an additional 618,039 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 972.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 24,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,212 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,074.9% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Broadcom by 847.6% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 30,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 907.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,478,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $600,090,000 after buying an additional 3,133,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $2,893,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 3.2 %

Broadcom stock opened at $179.55 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.80 and a 200 day moving average of $156.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 184.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.79.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

