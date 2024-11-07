Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) PT at $27.08

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SNDR shares. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Schneider National by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Schneider National by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNDR stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

