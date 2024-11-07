Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,697 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $115.58 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $119.13. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.86 and a 200-day moving average of $104.23.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares in the company, valued at $21,546,276.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 26,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $2,908,570.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,574,187.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $5,064,524.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,546,276.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

