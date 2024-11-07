Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.27% of Casella Waste Systems worth $15,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,385,000 after buying an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,386,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,055,000 after acquiring an additional 101,995 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,680,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,725,000 after purchasing an additional 51,516 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 848,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,843,000 after purchasing an additional 96,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of CWST opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 890.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. William Blair began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.