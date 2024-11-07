Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,229 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 165.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 43,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.38 per share, with a total value of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.