Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 457 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 321.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 15.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,570,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,573,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,068 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19,722.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 358,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,870,000 after buying an additional 357,181 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 740,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,723,000 after buying an additional 207,835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1,227.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 176,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,007,000 after acquiring an additional 162,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Biogen by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 570,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,024,000 after acquiring an additional 122,101 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $174.40 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.71 and a 52-week high of $268.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.10.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.81%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.58.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,633.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

