Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 69.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $166.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.00 and a 1 year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

