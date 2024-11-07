Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Airbnb by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.35.

ABNB opened at $140.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.79. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $90.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,909,440. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,806 shares of company stock worth $51,809,831 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

