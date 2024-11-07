Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 95,949 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $23,029,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 814,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $195,597,000 after acquiring an additional 82,853 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $231.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $178.19 and a 52-week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.85.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

