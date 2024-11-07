Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $55,000 Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 229,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,371,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,533,000 after acquiring an additional 25,655 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.49 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

XEL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.