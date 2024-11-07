Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Cintas by 25.0% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.7% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $217.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.46 and a 200-day moving average of $192.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $217.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. UBS Group increased their price target on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

