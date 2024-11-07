Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $75,000 Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

