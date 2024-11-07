Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 155.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 12,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,464,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,177,000 after buying an additional 1,453,334 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $108,688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,012,272,000 after buying an additional 624,977 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14,944.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,750,000 after purchasing an additional 534,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 958,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,115,000 after purchasing an additional 395,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $133.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.70. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

