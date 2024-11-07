Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $102,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Get EQT alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,274,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in EQT by 563.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in EQT by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,374,000 after buying an additional 70,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,885,590,000 after buying an additional 3,942,802 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200-day moving average of $36.64. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86 and a beta of 1.06.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on EQT from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Profile

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.