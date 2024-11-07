Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $37,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at $91,868,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 550.9% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 647,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,270,000 after purchasing an additional 547,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 17.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,633,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,515,000 after purchasing an additional 393,067 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 662,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,424,000 after purchasing an additional 342,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 176.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 339,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after purchasing an additional 216,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $169.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $153.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.68 and a 1 year high of $167.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.20). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $551.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 132.73%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

