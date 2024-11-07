Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $46,000 in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,423.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,933. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,384,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HLT opened at $246.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.97 and a 200 day moving average of $216.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.82 and a 12 month high of $249.36. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.71.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

