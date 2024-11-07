Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $84,000 in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of American Tower by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 95,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 27.7% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $164,300,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $197.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 273.42%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

