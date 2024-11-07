Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $622,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $88,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 424.3% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $46.87 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $46.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 16.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $327,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $327,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,720.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

