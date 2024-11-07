Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $79,000 Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of AON by 5.8% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 17.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 675.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,446,000 after buying an additional 55,977 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Bank of America lifted their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $359.19.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $381.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $389.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

