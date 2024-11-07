Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $99,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $294.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.81 and a 12-month high of $312.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.93.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

