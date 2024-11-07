Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,256 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,256 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 143,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 71,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 174,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 129,337 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 12.7 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.53.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

