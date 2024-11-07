Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 42 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,004,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,004,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $251.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.90.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.04.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

