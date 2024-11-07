Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $50,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,099,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 40,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.12, for a total value of $10,541,102.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,870.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,099,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $253.95 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.08 and a twelve month high of $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

