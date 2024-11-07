Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes $89,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 463.8% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $125.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.86 and its 200 day moving average is $128.10. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total transaction of $249,713.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.