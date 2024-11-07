Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,362.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,406,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,186 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,238 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 148.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,535,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,726 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,552.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,289,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 523.8% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,446,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 135.92%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.