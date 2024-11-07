Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Sunrise Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sunrise Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Sunrise Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Sunrise Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.41 per share, with a total value of $806,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 302,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,808.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.41 per share, for a total transaction of $806,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 302,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,808.06. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 420,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,506.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 157,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,658 over the last 90 days.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNS opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.40. Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Sunrise Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.