CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of CDW worth $46,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in CDW by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.71.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $202.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.39. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $187.73 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.32%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

