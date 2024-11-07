Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,024 Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,953,500.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,059. Insiders own 7.95% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $226.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $227.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

