Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,536 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 404.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

