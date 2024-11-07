Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.62 and traded as high as $20.85. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 125,027 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $317.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $27.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 14.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 82.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens & Northern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

