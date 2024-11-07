CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 60,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.