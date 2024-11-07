Comparing Mobile Infrastructure (BEEP) & Its Competitors

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Mobile Infrastructure alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million -$25.12 million -1.28 Mobile Infrastructure Competitors $11.64 billion -$109.78 million 39.34

Mobile Infrastructure’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Mobile Infrastructure. Mobile Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mobile Infrastructure and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobile Infrastructure -74.35% -3.08% -1.49% Mobile Infrastructure Competitors -338.67% -2.43% -0.61%

About Mobile Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.